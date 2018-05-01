DSK School’s accounts frozen: Parents take to social media, urge PM Modi to ‘save future of students, staff’

On Saturday, a tweet was sent through a handle created in the name of DSK School, Pune, which appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save the future of 1,480 students and 100 staff members at the school. On Saturday, a tweet was sent through a handle created in the name of DSK School, Pune, which appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save the future of 1,480 students and 100 staff members at the school.

Amidst ongoing legal proceedings against developer D S Kulkarni (alias DSK) and his wife, Hemanti, in cases of cheating and offences under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act, parents of students studying at DSK School in Dhayari are getting worried about the future of their wards. The parents, who were handed out report cards on April 16, have learnt that the accounts of the school have allegedly been frozen by the bank.

On Saturday, a tweet was sent through a handle created in the name of DSK School, Pune, which appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save the future of 1,480 students and 100 staff members at the school. Within minutes, scores of parents and teachers retweeted the message and posted comments. By evening, the parents got together and created WhatsApp groups to ensure that they could keep in touch and decide future course of action.

“We thought that since it is an educational trust, it will not be touched by all these legal matters. However, a couple of weeks ago when we went to the school that we came to know that the accounts had apparently got frozen. Parents were asked not to pay any fees into the account and we even had a meeting with Shirish Kulkarni, DSK’s son, who assured us that they are trying to find a way out. We have no complaint against the school but now our worry is whether they will be able to resolve this situation. One of my sons is in Class X and if anything happens in middle of the year, what will we do?” questioned one of the parents.

Another parent Manoj Kulkarni said he had already paid a part of the fee amount into the school account and later he was informed that the account had been frozen. “The school management has assured us that whoever has already paid will not lose money and we just need to keep the challan safe… we are worried. The school told us to pay only two months’ fees for the next academic year… parents got worried as to why they are not taking full fees,” he said.

Sagar Kawale, another parent, said parents were mainly concerned that the school might be forced to shut operations in the middle of the year. “…The management is trying its best, but if it doesn’t work out, then our children’s futures are at stake. We feel the education department and minister should help to ensure that the school doesn’t shut down. We are happy with the quality here and finding an alternative will be difficult,” he said.

Anxious about the future and with little information to go by, parents have decided to hold a meeting on Tuesday to decide the next course of action. Despite repeated attempts, Shirish Kulkarni did not respond to phone calls or text messages and calls to school numbers also went unanswered.

