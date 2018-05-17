DSK Group cheating case: In 36,800-page chargesheet, Pune police peg fraud at Rs 2,043 crore

D S Kulkarni and his wife are currently lodged in Yerawada jail. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/File) D S Kulkarni and his wife are currently lodged in Yerawada jail. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/File)

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Pune city police on Thursday filed a 36,800 page chargesheet against builder Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni also known as DSK and his wife Hemanti of the city based DSK Group in connection with alleged cheating of thousands of depositors through various investment schemes. The chargesheet has pegged the total volume of fraud at Rs 2043 crores.

Over 5000 depositors of various schemes run by the DSK Group have approached the police from October last year. The group has also taken loans from several banks for their real estate projects. First Information Reports were filed by different depositors, registered against the company and its top executives in October last year. After the series of hearings on the the anticipatory bail of the couple and failed promises by the group to deposit certain amount, the couple was arrested from a hotel in Delhi on February 17. The two are now lodged in Yerawada jail.

The chargesheet was filed the court of Special Judge JT Utpat, by assistant police commissioner Nilesh More, who is probing the case. The police had to use four vans to carry the chargesheet to the court.

On Wednesday, three more persons who are relatives of DS Kulkarni, were arrested by the EOW. The arrests were made in the case registered at Shivajinagar police station last year against the group. Kedar Wanjpe, Sai Wanjpe and Dhananjay Pachpor were arrested after their names and their role in the case had come to light in the investigation. In the early hours of Thursday, police arrested one more person Vinay Badgandi, who associated with the financial department of the company, taking the total number of arrests in the case to six till date.

Last week, the Maharashtra State government had issued a notification to attach 124 properties, 276 bank accounts and 46 vehicles of the DSK Group saying, “The state government is convinced that the said persons (Kulkarni, his wife and others) are not likely return of the deposits to the depositors and hence the government has to protect the interests of the depositors.” The group is has maintained that the charges against it are false.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Pune police is currently probing mainly into two types of schemes, through which the the group had taken money from the investors. One was that of the fixed deposits, in which money was taken from the depositors in the name of a company from the group and in return the they were assured either of monthly, quarterly or cumulative returns and also the principal amount after the maturity period. The other scheme was known as Aadhi Ghar, Nantar Paise (First get the house, then pay the money) under which initially a certain chunk of the total value of the flats was taken from customers and the group then promised to pay the EMIs on the bank loans of the customers till the possession of the property was given.

