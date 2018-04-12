Drunk group attacks Assamese youth, drinks liquor at his hotel

Hiranath Doley sustained severe head injuries. (Express Photo) Hiranath Doley sustained severe head injuries. (Express Photo)

A youth from Assam was brutally beaten up, allegedly by a group of four drunk men, in Chakan in the early hours of Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Hiranath Doley (28), hails from Dhemaji in Assam and runs a Chinese fast food restaurant in Mhalunge in Chakan area. Doley sustained severe injuries on his head and other parts of his body. He is undergoing treatment at the YCM Hospital in Pimpri.

The victim’s brother, Debajit Doley, said Hiranath set up a Chinese fast food centre on a rented premises in Mhalunge a few years ago.

“Hiranath lived in a room attached to the eatery. Around 3 am on Tuesday, a group of four local residents, who were drunk, started banging on the door of the hotel. Doley and two of the shop’s employees were asleep inside. The miscreants then broke into the hotel and thrashed Hiranath with wooden sticks for not opening the door. They also thrashed the two hotel staffers. Hiranath lost consciousness and collapsed…,” said Debajit.

“The assailants did not allow the two staffers to take Hiranath to the hospital. They drank some liquor that they had brought with them and then left the place around 5 pm. Hiranath was taken to a private hospital for treatment, but his attackers even turned up there to threaten him and hospital staffers… hospital authorities informed the Chakan police station about the incident. Hiranath was shifted to YCM hospital on Wednesday afternoon. He is in a serious condition,” said Debajit, who travelled to Pune from Assam after he got to know about the attack.

Ranjit Doley, one of the staffers at Hiranath’s restaurant, said, “The four men came on motorcycles… after beating up Hiranath badly, they asked us to shut down the hotel and threatened to harm us if we opened our hotel again… we don’t know any of them.”

Debashish Sharma, the joint resident commissioner at Assam Bhavan in Mumbai, spoke to officials of the Pune Rural Police and urged them to look into the matter.

“It is difficult to say whether the incident was a hate crime. But the attack was brutal and we got to know that the attackers later went to the hospital and threatened the staffers and the victim… we have spoken to police and other authorities, and asked them to help the victim and arrest the assailants,” Sharma told The Indian Express.

An offence in the case was lodged at the Chakan police station.

