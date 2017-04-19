Driving tests at CIRT-Bhosari to start from 8 am

TESTS for permanent driving licence for light-motor vehicles, both transport and non-transport, will now be conducted at Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT), Bhosari, starting from 8 am everyday. The new timings will increase the number of daily tests conducted at the campus, said officials.

Currently, the tests commence at 10 am and go on until 5 pm. Everyday, about 360 license aspirants take the test on ‘S’, ‘H’ and gradient tracks. The tests are conducted with the help of computerised cameras, which record the moves and speed of the vehicle, automatically marking hits and misses.

“Soon, the CIRT will extend the daily workings further, till 9 pm everyday, with the help of night-vision cameras,” officials added.

“Once we start operating from 8 am to 9 pm, the average tests conducted will increase considerably, which in turn would bring down the waiting period for aspirants of permanent licences,” said B I Ajri, regional transport officer, Pune. He added that both government and private employees will benefit from the late working hours of the testing facility, as they would not need to bunk office or take leaves just for the purpose of giving a driving test.

