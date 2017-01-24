DRDO labs sign pact with private firms for manufacture of CSS

Scientists from ARDE and HEMRL sign agreement. (Source: Express) Scientists from ARDE and HEMRL sign agreement. (Source: Express)

TWO LABORATORIES of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Pune, have signed agreements of transfer of technology with two private companies for manufacturing Canopy Severance System (CSS). The CSS facilitates safe emergency ejection of pilots in the indigenously-designed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA). The laboratories — Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) and High Energy Material Research Laboratory (HEMRL) — had been working on the research and development of CSS technology.

CSS provides a safe passage for the pilot during an emergency by pre-weakening the cockpit canopy. For LCA, the system has been designed as two independent sub-systems — In-flight Egress System (IES) for in-flight emergencies, which is integrated with the main escape system operation, and Ground Egress System (GES) for on-ground emergencies, which is independent of the main escape system, stated a press release by the Defence PRO.

Agreements for transfer of technology (ToT) were signed on January 20, between ARDE and HEMRL and Hyderabad-based private industries — Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd and Premier Explosives. KM Rajan, Director of ARDE, and KPS Murthy, Director of HEMRL, along with senior representatives of the firms, signed the licensing agreements.

The press release said the two firms would be supplying eight sets, each in the first phase, after fulfilling rigorous qualification and functional tests, as applicable for Air-Borne systems.

CSS has been developed for the indigenously-developed LCA Tejas and Trainer, and HJT-36 Aircraft. Currently, CSS has been integrated on 15 Tejas, 12 HJT-36, two LCA Trainer and Naval versions and the first HTT-40 Aircraft.