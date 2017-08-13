Dr Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace university inauguration: Education without values is just information, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday inaugurated Dr Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University (MITWPU). At the inauguration function, he stressed on the importance of values in education. “Education must not be merely imparted as education, but it has to be accompanied by values. Education without values is just information, but when it comes with values, it becomes knowledge,” the CM said.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the Swami Vivekananda Mandap at the MIT World Peace University’s Kothrud Campus.

“It is a historic moment as first-of-its-kind World Peace University has come into existence in India. What separates human beings from machines is emotions. If we inculcate values amongst our people, our young generation, I think a generation based on values can change the entire world. Such universities not only impart technical knowledge but also teaches us what the values are, why and where we need to use this knowledge.”

Also present at the event were Prof Vishwanath D Karad, founder-president, MIT World Peace University, Dr Michael Nobel, former chairman, Nobel Charitable Trust, Dada J P Vaswani, spiritual guru, Sadhu Vaswani Mission, Dr Vijay P Bhatkar, Padma Bhushan, Chancellor, Nalanda University, computer expert, Dr Raghunath A Mashelkar, Padma Vibhushan, world famous scientist, Rahul V Karad, executive president, MIT WPU, Arun Nigvekar, former chairman, UGC, Taalyogi Pandit Suresh Talwalkar, Padma Shri, Nanik Rupani, Dr Roshan Lal Raina, Dr Jay Gore, Vice Chancellor, MITWPU, Dr Mangesh Karad, secretary, MAEER’s MIT, Pune, Raju Manthena, Shrikant Bhartiya, Dr Suchitra Karad – Nagare, Jyoty Karad – Dhakane, Haribhai Shah.

Dada J P Vaswani said, “I have travelled from country to country and it seems to me that what the nations need today is a new type of education. Today the emphasis seems to be on politics but politics has never changed a nation. Politics can touch only the outer aspects of a nation, what we need is a change from within.”

Dr Michael Nobel said, “This is a very important happening, because this institution is dedicated to the pursue one of the most nobel courses in the world. It is the creation of lasting peace for all of us.”

Dr Vishwanath D Karad said, “In coming years, India will play the role of the knowledge corridor of the world. We have combined science and spirituality to form a new education model. This university has taken its ideals from the path shown, by the forefathers of India, of peace and harmony.”

Dr Raghunath Mashelkar said, “Science is for the world outside and spirituality is for the world inside. Avoidance of war or conflict is nowadays considered as peace. The two things which are most dangerous to the future world are climate change and inequality.”

Prof Rahul Karad, during his introductory speech, said, “With this opportunity provided by the Maharashtra Universities Act, it has given a chance to universities from Pune to create a world class education complex.”

