Dr Ajit Golwilkar is CEO of A G Diagnostics

Golwilkar with his daughters Dr Awanti Golwilkar- Mehendale and Dr Vinanti Golwilkar-Patankar at a press conference. (Express Photo) Golwilkar with his daughters Dr Awanti Golwilkar- Mehendale and Dr Vinanti Golwilkar-Patankar at a press conference. (Express Photo)

Dr Ajit Golwilkar, known for his pioneering efforts in the field of medical diagnostic services, will now be working with A G Diagnostics, a state-of-the-art diagnostics centre on Bhandarkar Road. Golwilkar had recently parted ways with Golwilkar Metropolis and will now be working as the Chief Executive Officer with A G Diagnostics. An announcement to this effect was made by the members of the Board of Directors of AG Diagnostics during a press conference in the city on Wednesday. Dr Manisha Patwardhan, Dr Madhuwanti Abhyankar and Milind Deore, directors of AG Diagnostics, were present on the occasion. Golwilkar and his daughters — Dr Awanti Golwilkar- Mehendale and Dr Vinanti Golwilkar-Patankar — would be working as consultant pathologists at A G Diagnostics.

Following the sale of shares of Golwilkar Metropolis Health Services (I) Private limited to Metropolis Healthcare Limited, the family announced that they would no longer be associated with Golwilkar Metropolis. Golwilkar had set up a pathology lab on Karve Road, called Golwilkar Laboratories, in 1978. There are many firsts to his credit, providing automation and a diverse test facility and commencement of home collection services. The main centre of AG diagnostics is on Bhandarkar Road. Spread across 15,000 square feet, the centre is loaded with latest equipment for l major medical investigations in pathology, among other tests. The centre also has 30 collection centres across city — Kothrud, Aundh, Sus, Pashan, Shivaji Nagar, Kalyani Nagar, Hadapsar, Kondhwa and Pimpri.

Golwilkar said, “In today’s stressful lifestyle, importance of pathology diagnostic tests has increased. More attention is being given to take preventive measures. At AG Diagnostics are committed to providing diagnostic services at affordable cost.” Awanti Golwilkar-Mehendale said, “Accurate results in shortest possible time would be the main objective at AG Diagnostics. To achieve this, we have installed state-of-the-art equipment and have laid special emphasis on having well qualified, highly-skilled and experienced team.”

“Various pathology and diagnostic tests, including those related to diabetes, cancer, infertility, hormones, infectious diseases, cardiac markers, kidney and liver, would be carried out at the lab. Facilities like x-ray, ecg, stress test, mammography and consultations by a physician will also be provided. If patients can’t come to the diagnostic centre, we provide home collection services too,” she added.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App