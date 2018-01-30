Door of bus luggage bay unlatches, kills 2 standing on roadside; driver arrested

Two persons standing on the roadside were killed and one more was seriously injured after they were hit by the door of the luggage compartment of a state transport bus, which unlatched after the bus passed over a speedbreaker on the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki on Sunday night.

Police identified the deceased as Deepak Bhaskar Sorte (55), a resident of Aundh Road, and George Ashirvadan (27), a resident of Kasarwadi. The injured has been identified as Arokyadas Swami (62), a resident of Khadki. Police have booked the driver of the Shivneri bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), Santosh Madne (32).

Swami, a former employee of the Ammunition Factory, Khadki, has filed a complaint in the case. According to the FIR, the incident took place when the three were coming back after offering prayers at a church at Tadiwala Road. The three got down at the bus stop of the Sarvatra Vihar Colony around 8.30 pm. Senior inspector L M Borate, in charge of the Khadki police station, said, “As they were seeing off each other, two of them were badly hit by the door of the luggage compartment of the Shivneri bus. According to the primary probe, the door, which has a hydraulic system, unlatched after the bus passed over a speedbreaker…”

Sorte and Ashirwadan sustained serious injuries on the chest and fell down, bleeding profusely. They were taken to a hospital nearby but died during treatment. Swami sustained severe injuries on the hand. Police said the driver of the bus was arrested on charges of causing death due to negligence and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. “As part of the probe, we will also be investigating whether there was any negligence on the part of any other employee of the state transport corporation.”

