Do appointees on Tree Authority panel have science degrees? Civic body not sure

Despite the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) submitting an affidavit before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), stating that science graduates would be preferred for appointments to the crucial Tree Authority committee, the civic general body on Thursday appointed eight corporators in the committee without verifying their educational qualifications.

The Tree Authority committee takes decisions on proposals to cut down trees within the civic jurisdiction. There has been a lot of hue and cry over the earlier appointment of members in the Tree Authority committee of the PMC, with civic activists accusing political parties of nominating members who have little knowledge about the environment.

Of the eight corporators on the authority, Farzana Sheikh, Aditya Malawe, Vasanti Jadhav and Kalinda Punde are from the BJP, Deepali Dhumal and Haji Gafoor Pathan are from the NCP, Sujata Shetty is from the Congress and Vishal Dhanawde belongs to the Shiv Sena.

“We know that those who are appointed on the Tree Authority panel should preferably be science graduates… the PMC had conveyed this to the leaders of various political parties in the civic body. So, we hope that all those nominated are actually science graduates,” said Rajendra Shewale, deputy municipal secretary.

When asked whether the civic administration had verified the educational criteria of the corporators nominated for the committee, he said, “We only received the names from leaders of the respective political parties, who recommended their corporators. We did not verify their qualification. Also, the appointees should preferably be science graduates, but that’s not mandatory.”

As per the Maharashtra Protection and Preservation of Trees Act 1975, the urban local authority should constitute a Tree Authority, comprising a chairman and others, with not less than five and not more than 15 persons from among its members for a certain period.

In its submission to the NGT last month, the PMC has stated that the total number of members should be fixed at seven and corporators who had a graduation degree in science would be preferred.

Incidentally, a few years ago, civic activists had approached the Bombay High Court and the NGT, against the appointment of members on the Tree

Authority committee.

The high court had suspended the committee, but later allowed its constitution, after the civic administration assured it about restricting the panel’s strength, as well as putting up an educational criteria for its members.

The committee’s tenure would be from 2017 to 2022.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now