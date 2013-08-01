District Collectorate staff observes daylong strike to press for demands

The employees of the Pune District Collectorate on Wednesday observed a daylong strike to press for their demands.

Laxmikant Pacharne,president,Maharashtra Revenue Employees Union,said they might go on an indefinite strike from August 16 if the state government did not address their demands.

Besides the issue of promotions,the union has been demanding that the the post of clerk be renamed revenue assistant,all contract employees be made permanent and all the dysfunctional posts of the revenue department be revived among others. The union has been agitating for the past few months.

