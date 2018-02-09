Dispute in Pune village: Damaged umbrella reinstalled over samadhi

The umbrella over the samadhi of Govind Gopal (Mahar) Gaikwad in Vadhu Budruk, which was damaged during a dispute between Maratha and Dalit communities on December 29 last year, was reinstalled on Thursday in the presence of local residents from different communities, police and government officials. The dispute in Vadhu Budruk is believed to have triggered the violent clashes that broke out in villages near Pune on January 1, during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, and led to the death of one person and injuries to hundreds of others.

The samadhi is located on private land, which belongs to Rajendra Gaikwad, a Dalit, who claims to be a descendent of Govind Gopal (Mahar) Gaikwad. While members of the Maratha community have claimed the samadhi was constructed at the spot only a couple of years ago, Dalits say it has existed for many years and was only renovated a few years ago.

“The umbrella, damaged by some antisocial elements on December 29, was reinstalled today… the villagers later settled the dispute, so there was no problem while erecting the umbrella today. Union Minister Ramdas Athavale has announced Rs 25 lakh for building a memorial for Govind (Mahar) Gaikwad at the spot. But it will take time as government procedures will have to be completed before that,” said Rajendra Gaikwad.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App