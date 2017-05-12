Disposal of plastic waste: Experts complain PMC not doing enough, civic body says planning another recycling plant

Pune generates almost 1,600 metric tonnes waste daily, of which nearly 10 to 12 per cent — over 190 metric tonnes — amounts to plastic waste. (File Photo) Pune generates almost 1,600 metric tonnes waste daily, of which nearly 10 to 12 per cent — over 190 metric tonnes — amounts to plastic waste. (File Photo)

According to various experts and organisations, which are working towards making the city plastic-free, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is not doing enough to segregate wet and dry waste. But the civic body claims that it is trying its best to address the issue. According to Suresh Jagtap, joint municipal commissioner and in-charge of solid waste management, PMC, the city generates almost 1,600 metric tonnes waste daily, of which nearly 10 to 12 per cent — over 190 metric tonnes — amounts to plastic waste. However, not all the waste is processed and recycled. Of the 1,150 metric tonnes of garbage that is processed by the PMC, around 250-300 metric tonnes is mixed recyclable waste, which includes paper, glass and metal waste, in addition to plastic waste.

Broadly, municipal solid waste includes three types of wastes — recyclables, compostables and inerts. While compostable waste consists of food waste, recyclable waste includes plastic, paper, glass and metal. The waste that cannot be recycled or composted is known as inert waste and includes stones, silt, ash etc.

“Though the amount of plastic waste is just 10 to 12 per cent of the total garbage, the volume is quite high. We have six plants of different capacity which process mixed waste. In Vadgaon Dhayari, we have two plants of 25 metric tonnes and 120 metric tonnes, while the Katraj and Ramtekdi plants can process 50 tonnes of mixed waste each. The capacity of the plants in Hadapsar and Dhankawadi is 10 tonnes and 5 tonnes respectively,” said Jagtap.

Speaking on the increasing amount of plastic waste in the city, Jagtap admitted that the city needed an additional plant with higher capacity. “We plan to install one more plant that will have the capacity to process mixed waste, up to 700 metric tonnes,” he said.

One of the many reasons cited for the increase in plastic waste is the lack of strictness by the PMC in dealing with those who violate the plastic ban. As per the rules, carry bags with a thickness of less than 50 microns are banned. In six months, between October to March, 1,863 people have been fined by the PMC for violating the plastic ban. The total fine collected in six months amounted to Rs 9,73,475.

“As of now, the PMC carries out random raids to fine small shopkeepers. Instead, they should penalise manufacturers, who are the source of the plastic. Plastic bags are made from various chemicals, which are toxic, and harmful to our health and the environment. Whether we burn or throw plastic bags in the open, the chemicals release toxic gases in the air. It also poses great threat to the soil, birds and marine life. The only way out is to reduce the use of plastic and see that the ban on polythene bags is observed strictly,” says Lokesh Bapat of Tellus organisation.

