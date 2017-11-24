Disposal of bio-medical waste: After CPCB directive, Pune authorities survey clinics, hospitals

“This kind of survey has not been done earlier and we need to understand where all the bio-medical waste is being disposed across the country,” said a CPCB official. (Express Photo) “This kind of survey has not been done earlier and we need to understand where all the bio-medical waste is being disposed across the country,” said a CPCB official. (Express Photo)

In less than a decade, the number of healthcare establishments in Pune has increased by 115 per cent, while the bio-medical waste generated during this period has increased by 336 per cent. To ensure that this waste is being disposed of safely, or treated, authorities in the city have begun the process of identifying healthcare facilities that are not yet registered with a common waste disposal facility.

The step comes after a directive from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which has asked all state pollution control boards to identify healthcare establishments that are not registered with common waste disposal facilities in their states. “This kind of survey has not been done earlier and we need to understand where all the bio-medical waste is being disposed across the country,” said a CPCB official.

While 4,494 healthcare establishments are registered with the common waste disposal facility in the city, many more are yet to be registered, said CPCB officials. A common waste disposal facility for clinics and hospitals is imperative, given that 1,470 tonnes of bio-medical waste was generated in Pune in 2016-17. The number is significantly higher than it was only a few years ago; 337 tonnes of bio-medical waste was generated in 2009-10 in the city across 2,087 healthcare set-ups. J S Salunkhe, acting regional officer of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Pune, said the Board, along with the Pune Municipal Corporation, was trying to get more healthcare set-ups to register with the common waste disposal facility. “We have urged civic authorities to send us names of hospitals which have not been registered,” said Salunkhe.

Last week, the CPCB had directed all state boards to identify healthcare establishments which have not been registered with the common waste disposal facilities in their states. “This kind of survey has not been done earlier and we need to understand where all the bio-medical waste is being disposed of…,” said a CPCB official. Bio-medical waste comprises human and animal anatomical waste, and treatment apparatus such as needles, syringes and other material used in the process of treatment and research. From bandages, cotton, soiled linen, body parts or discarded/expired medicine, this material has to be properly collected, segregated, stored, transported, treated and disposed of, to prevent contamination and infection.

Dr Amar Supate, principal scientific officer at MPCB headquarters, said the board had received a letter to the effect and instructions have been issued to the district officers concerned. The Bio-medical Waste Management Rules 2016 have become stringent and even require the non-bedded hospitals to apply for one-time authorisation for bio-medical waste generation, said MPCB officials.

To dispose of bio-medical waste, there are four common facility incinerators in Pune district — in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Talegaon and Baramati, which perform the function daily, according to Sunil Dandavate, director at Passco Hospitals Environmental Solutions Private Limited said. Hospitals are charged Rs 5.77 per bed per day for disposal of waste. The total collection from all medical clinics and hospitals in the Pune Municipal Corporation area is given to the PMC, which in turn pays Passco.

While healthcare set-ups are being motivated to join in, Dr Sanjay Patil, secretary of the Pune chapter of the Indian Medical Association, said the implementation process of the new biomedical waste management rules was still going on. “We are facing some issues, like the bar-code system for bags, or containers that contain bio-medical waste and such. Through our Continuing Medical Education (CME) programmes, doctors are being sensitised about these new rules,” said Patil.

