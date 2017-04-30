‘Displaced’ villagers continue protest against BJP MP

Protesters gather in front of BJP MP and builder Sanjay Kakade’s office on Shirole Road, demanding ‘full rehabilitation of displaced villagers’ of New Kopare (Image: Pavan Khengre) Protesters gather in front of BJP MP and builder Sanjay Kakade’s office on Shirole Road, demanding ‘full rehabilitation of displaced villagers’ of New Kopare (Image: Pavan Khengre)

VILLAGERS of New Kopre village and activists of Yukrand were once again detained — thrice in two weeks — by the Deccan police when a group of about 80 people gathered in front of the office of BJP Rajya Sabha MP and developer Sanjay Kakade on Shirole Road. While the police had managed to prevent a protest at the site by the activists on Wednesday, the protesters this time around managed to trick the police by gathering at another spot near the protest site and then collectively moving towards it. On Wednesday, police had detained the protesters before they could gather in substantial number. The protesters are demanding full rehabilitation of displaced villagers of New Kopare, whose lands were acquired by the National Defence Academy in 1967. They were supposed to be rehabilitated in a building project led by Kakade Group in Warje-Malwadi.

According to the protesters, of the 401 families of the New Kopre village that were displaced after the village lost the land to NDA in 1967, 54 are yet to get alternative accommodation. The families were reportedly promised homes in Kakade City, a project by the Kakade Constructions owned by Sanjay Kakade, who is now a BJP MP. Kumar Saptrashi, president of Yukrand, who is spearheading the agitation, said the 15 families that are now part of the protest were initially in the list of beneficiaries that were to get the houses.

“We have been raising these issues for a long time. Senior revenue department officials agreed with us that what the displaced families are asking is just. However, they couldn’t help them since the other party is a BJP MP,” alleged Saptrashi, who was also among the detained protesters. Saptarshi alleged that Kakade misused the “power of attorney” that he had acquired for rehabilitation of the village. “I’m going to write to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on May 2 and would urge him to behave like a government head and not like a leader of the BJP favouring his partymen,” said Saptrashi. Kakade, however, denied that he owed rehabilitation of the 15 families.

“I have rehabilitated 358 families who were displaced by the project. If these families were deserving families, I would not have refused to rehabilitate them. If these people are rightful beneficiaries they should show the 7/12 extract documents of the lands they lost. Also, if the District Collector decrees that these people should get a home, I would have no problem providing them homes,” said Kakade. Last week too about 40-45 protesters of Yukrand were detained by the Deccan police on the ground that the protesters extended the protest to its fifth day when they had permission only for a day.

