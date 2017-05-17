Directors of Pune firm booked for ‘cheating’ 5,000 across state

The directors of a Pune-based firm have been booked for allegedly cheating as many as 5,000 people across the state, police said on Tuesday. A First Information Report in this regard has been registered at the Hadapsar police station against directors of Maitreya Plotters, which has its office in Fortune Park Commercial Complex, Hadapsar.

According to the police, the firm had collected money from investors in 2010, with the promise of giving either high returns or a plot of land after a stipulated time period. Investigating officer, Assistant Inspector SV Umare said, “We have filed an FIR against the directors of the company — Arvind Janardan Parulekar and Varsha Satpalkar, among others. They started collecting money from investors in 2010, on the promise of either high returns or plots of land. The fraud has come to light as the investors got neither their money nor the plot, as promised.”

“An offence has been registered in Nashik and will be registered elsewhere in the state. As of now, we have a list of around 5,000 people,” said Umare.

“The list was given by a group of investors who have now come together for the cause. We have included the names of 67 investors as witnesses in the case. These witnesses have been cheated to the tune of Rs 1.11 crore. All their offices in the state are now closed. We have launched a search operation for the accused,” he added.

Meanwhile, four other separate cases of cheating were also registered in the city, three of which were online frauds. In one case, registered at Dattawadi police station, a 73-year-old woman was duped of Rs 12.7 lakh after the amount was siphoned off from her account through fake cheques and forged signatures. Other cases of IT frauds were registered at Chinchwad, Sangvi and Chatuhshrungi police stations.

