DICCI to start bitcoin mining training programme

In order to help generate self-employment opportunities in the newly-emerging field of FinTech, Pune-based Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) and social entrepreneur Tausif Malik have joined hands to undertake special training programmes. A press statement issued by the DICCI and Malik said Bitcoin Mining will allow rural youths to get employment in their hometown or village. DICCI and Malik have embarked on a mission to make Maharashtra the bitcoin capital of the country. “At least 20 years ago, Pune lost out to Bengaluru in becoming the Silicon Valley of India. We do not want to miss the bus this time,” said Malik. Good international connectivity, real estate opportunities and availability of human resources are some of the many advantages of Maharashtra.

Bitcoin Mining is dominated by China, while India leads in its trade. Also, blockchain technology is taking the world by storm. “Bitcoin/cryptocurrency mining is a must for Blockchain platform to operate. Hence, we felt the need to offer Bitcoin/Crypto currency mining training programme (BMTP) to our youth on a nation-wide scale for self-employment,” he said.

The BMTP will span over 30 cities and empower the youth. The programme contents will educate students about blockchain technology, Bitcoin/crypto currency mining, entrepreneurship, startups and business establishment. The first training programme will be held in May in Pune.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App