Dhayal sisters qualify for Youth World Championship

PUNE-BASED Dhayal sisters — Khushbu and Divya — will now represent the country at the Youth World Championships in Rosario, Argentina, from October 2 to 8, 2017. The archers are students of Army Public School, Camp, where Khushbu is in XIIth and Divya in Class XI. The two have qualified for the championship after clearing a two-stage trial, which was held in Rohtak, Haryana. In the first stage, held last month, eight archers were selected, whose performance was then monitored during a camp stay. In the final stage, on September 2 and 3, top three archers were selected to represent India in Cadet Compound Girls Category, which included Delhi’s Sanchita Tiwari.

According to the World Archery Organisation’s latest rankings on Tuesday, Divya stands 29th in the world, while Khushbu is at 105. Their brother, Digvijay, is also a national-level archer. Lt Col Vikram Dhayal, the archers’ father and coach, said, “It is after four years that India has qualified for the world championships. In 2015, when the championship was held in the US, the Indian team could not go due to visa issues.”

“It is a golden opportunity for them and this year, they have given some amazing performances and are in good form. We are hopeful of their success. Rigorous training will follow now. Currently, the training involves regulating the shooting pattern to maintain a proper physique. We would be leaving three-five days prior to the competition, in October, to get used to the weather, as the temperatures there ranges from 9 to 18 degrees Celsius in October,” he added.

