Dhanori-Kalas vegetable market still empty a year after inauguration

By Shweta Mishra

The Rajmata Jijau Bhaji Market, a Rs 2-crore project of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for the Dhanori and Kalas areas, lies empty with no vendors to occupy the space despite being inaugurated in December 2016. “We handle the project until its completion, after which it is transferred to the Land and Estate Department. The on-paper transfer was done from our side around February 2017, but the taking over by the department is pending due to which there has been delay in operations of the market,” said Pravin Kavthekar, junior engineer of the PMC’s Bhawan Rachna Department.

Corporator for the Dhanori and Kalas area, Rekha Tingare, said, “I have sent several letters to encroachment department officials, but there has been no progress as of now in the market’s opening.”

Ram Hari Choure, a fast food vendor at the Dhanori area, said people were being inconvenienced because vegetable vedors were setting up stalls near bus stops. “The bus stop that you see here is for Pune Municipal Transport (PMT) buses, but due to the vegetable vendors putting up their stalls in front of it, buses don’t stop there.

If these amenities constructed for vegetable vendors start operating, people will come to these markets and there will be less number of accidents and more place for pedestrians to walk as well,” he said. Encroachment Department official Madhav Jagtap said, “Policies have been made and after necessary approvals of the standing committee and civic general body meeting, necessary steps will be taken”.

