DGP Satish Mathur inaugurates Central Traffic Management Centre building

Mathur released a short film made by the Pune City police. Mathur released a short film made by the Pune City police.

Director General of Police (DGP) Satish Mathur Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed building of the Central Traffic Management Centre in the premises of the Pune police commissionerate.

Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla, Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Ashok Morale and other seniors officers, along with Abhay Gadgil of the Rotary Club and Dr Andreas Lauermann, managing director of Volkswagen India Private Limited, were present on the occasion.

Police said the centre was developed with the help of Rotary Club and CSR funds given by Volkswagen India Private Limited. The ground breaking ceremony of the centre took place on December 19, 2016. After eight months, the traffic management centre is now ready for use, equipped with an advance CCTV control room, which will help the police in tackling the traffic congestion situations at important locations in the city. It will also help the police in controlling crimes using the videos captured by the CCTV cameras.

The Pune City police have also prepared a short film for creating awareness about the action taken through CCTVs installed at important traffic junctions. Police officials and staff have acted in this short film, which was also released by DGP Mathur on Saturday. The short film will be shown to public by several cinema halls and also by Ganesh Mandals during the coming Ganesh Festival. Meanwhile, Mathur also took a review of the functioning of the CCTV control room.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App