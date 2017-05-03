DFRC to hear fee-related complaints on May 15, 16

Parents on indefinite hunger strike from today at Education commissioners office, Balbharati, Senapati Bapat road .Express Photo By Sandeep Daundkar,Pune,04.04.2016 Parents on indefinite hunger strike from today at Education commissioners office, Balbharati, Senapati Bapat road .Express Photo By Sandeep Daundkar,Pune,04.04.2016

After several complaints by parents against government officials, for allegedly shielding school managements who have illegally hiked fees, the district fee regulation committee (DFRC) will finally convene a hearing between May 15 and 16 for all such complaints. Last week, the parents had even attempted to lodge a police complaint against the officers.

In a public announcement issued on May 1, Dinkar Temkar, deputy director of education (DyDE), Pune, and secretary of DFRC, said all the complaints filed before the committee by April 2017, would be heard at the meet. According to DyDE sources, there have been complaints against at least 19 city schools for various issues — from unapproved fee hikes to extra charges in the form of compulsory stationery, uniforms and so on. Last week, a few parents had also staged a protest at DyDE office, alleging a nexus between education department officials and school managements as the reason for inaction.

The parents had even approached Bund Garden police station to lodge a complaint against the officials. However, the complaint was not filed when Temkar, one of the officers against whom the parents were demanding an FIR, promised swift action. In the last one year, the DFRC had only conducted two hearings of parents’ complaints.

“Under the Maharashtra Education Institutions (Regulation of Fee) Act, 2011, the DFRC has been formed to take a review of the implementation of the provisions of the Act by school managements and will be conducting a hearing into the complaints filed before it on May 15, 16. All complainant parents, members of parent-teacher association, school management representatives are instructed to be present for the same,” said Temkar.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now