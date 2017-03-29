Devgad farmers to brand their mangoes

As part of the exercise, the farmers’ union will identify and brand the outlets where their produce will be sold. Express As part of the exercise, the farmers’ union will identify and brand the outlets where their produce will be sold. Express

In a bid to prevent the sale of non-Devgad mangoes, being sold in the name of the fabled orchards of Devgad, mango growers from the region have decided to start branding their produce in Pune and Karad.

The beginning of mango season sees a proliferation of mangoes that are sold as ‘Devgad Hapus’, however, the end user has little or no means to certify if the mangoes are originally from the popular taluka of Sindhudurg district.

As part of the exercise, the Devgad taluka orchards and traders cooperative will be identifying and branding outlets, where their produce are being sold.

Vidhyadhar Joshi, director of the Devgad Mango Orchards Owners and Traders Cooperative Union, said the unique climatic condition of Devgad gives a special flavour to their mangoes. “While the variety of the mangoes grown elsewhere is the same, it’s only in Devgad that the unique taste is achieved. However, over the years, mangoes grown elsewhere are being sold under the Devgad brand, which is not right,” he said.

The original growers, Joshi added, were being left out in the process and the customers were not getting their money’s worth.

Starting this year, Joshi said they will be appointing specific sellers and keeping a watch on the proceeds. “The sellers would be identified by boards fixed by us and each box will have our branding with our registration number,” he said. Every box will be given a unique number, which will help the customer to complain or re-order the fruits from the same source if they like it.

“These numbers will be the unique identification code for farmers and will allow traceability of the product,” he added.

The union, Joshi said, has 300 farmers as shareholders, who will be sourcing the mangoes directly to the shops. “We shall keep a watch on the sellers to see they do not mix up the fruits,” he added.

To start with, the union will start selling the mangoes in cities such as Pune, Karad and Ichalkarnaji. “We plan to spread across Maharashtra later,” he said. The initiative is all set to start from April 1.

