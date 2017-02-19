Devendra Fadnavis: ‘5 times more development work if voted to power in PCMC’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Saturday urged voters in Pimpri Chinchwad to vote the BJP to power, promising five times more development in the region than what has been done. “Give BJP the power in PCMC & we will do 5 times more development than what has been done,” he said at a public rally in Pimpri.

Fadnavis said people always want to deposit their hard-earned money in a good bank. “There is nothing left in NCP bank…BJP is a bankable bank…Therefore, people should deposit their vote in the right bank and we will ensure that you get five times more returns in the form of city’s development,” he said.

Blaming former CM Prithviraj Chavan and NCP leader Ajit Pawar for imposing penalty tax on unauthorised constructions, Fadnavis said his government has decided to scrap penalty tax and legalise unauthorised constructions to provide relief to hassled residents. He said despite NCP chief Sharad Pawar holding important posts like the Defence Minister at the Centre, he failed to resolve the issue of Red Zone.

“But on Friday Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has already announced that Red Zone issue would be resolved by him,” he said. “PCMC gained notoriety for corruption… Several public issues remained pending especially the issue of illegal constructions. If BJP comes to power, we will provide transparent and good governance,” he said.

Fadnavis spoke for 20 minutes. He was supposed to arrive at 2 pm, but landed only around 3.30 pm. There were around 2,000 people at the rally, much lower than the one for MIM rally. This was CM’s second rally in Pimpri Chinchwad in a week. BJP Pimpri Chinchwad president Laxman Jagtap, MP Amar Sable and MLA Mahesh Landge were also present at the rally.