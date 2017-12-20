Development of northeast top priority of Modi govt, says Union MoS Bhamre

The annual Chief Engineers’ Conference of the Border Road Organisation was held at the General Reserve Engineer Force Centre, in Dighi camp, on Tuesday. Express The annual Chief Engineers’ Conference of the Border Road Organisation was held at the General Reserve Engineer Force Centre, in Dighi camp, on Tuesday. Express

UNION MINISTER of State for Defence Dr Subhash Bhamre claimed on Tuesday that while the previous governments did not pay attention to northeastern states, the Narendra Modi -led central government is giving priority to the development of the region.

Bhamre was in the city to address the annual Chief Engineers’ Conference of the Border Road Organisation (BRO), at the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) Centre, in Dighi camp. GREF is the selection, training and administrative office for BRO personnel.

The minister added that an economic package of Rs 90,000 crore has been announced for northeastern states, which includes allocation for the BRO and national highways. The government has also planned construction of a trans-Arunachal Pradesh Highway, he said.

Bhamre said, “I would like to mention the importance of completion of various strategic roads, including… border roads and general staff priority roads. The security needs of the country demand faster completion of such projects. I am aware that the BRO has certain challenges due to terrain and climate, as well as paucity of funds. But, I am sure it will overcome all the challenges and enhance the pace of construction, and adopt newer technologies and procedures.”

“Other points to be stressed on during project implementation are environmental and ecological disturbances and obtaining statutory clearances for the projects. The government has taken various policy decisions to make the procedure easier to get necessary clearance for defence projects. I have been told that these steps have helped in getting early statutory clearances for some of the projects. It is expected that it will certainly assist the executives and engineers on ground to fast-track the construction. These relaxations bring along greater responsibility on the BRO, to be more concerned about preservation of our ecology and environment,” he added.

Speaking on the sidelines of the conference, Bhamre said, “The kind of infrastructure, roads and other facilities that we have here are not available in northeastern states. Some of the areas have to depend on the BRO for infrastructure. The states have not received the attention of governments in the past. However, after the Modi government came to power, highest priority has been given to this region.”

During the event, the minister presented awards to the best performing task force and best road for both Eastern and Western Sectors. Two mobile applications called GREF Abhilekh and Standard Schedule of Rates (SSR): BRO were launched. An annual magazine — Oonchi Sadaken — was also released at the function.

‘Our stand on Doklam is firm’ About the Doklam issue, Subhash Bhamre said, “Our stand on Doklam is firm. We want to maintain friendly relations with China and want to build on it. But I want to say that our Army is ready for any eventuality.” Asked to compare the infrastructure in India to that of China, Lt Gen Sanjeev Kumar Srivastava, DG, Border Roads, said, “We have developed a fair amount of infrastructure and it is being improved further.”

