Deputy collector’s book on her journey across India released

Diary on the Wheels — a book tracing the journey of Vidyut Varkhedkar across India — was released on Saturday. Varkhedkar, who is a deputy collector with the government of Maharashtra, travelled 15 cities with 500 other volunteers. She undertook the journey as part of the Jagitri Yatra, which takes people across the country, to “catalyse and engrave into their minds the importance of nation building through entrepreneurship development”.

Shashank Mani Tripathi, founder of Jagitri Yatra, presided over the book release function. Tripathi, who also wrote the book’s foreword, spoke about building India through overall involvement from people belonging to all sections of the society — rural, semi urban and urban India.

“Entrepreneurship should not only be concentrated to places such as Delhi and Bengaluru. It should also include places like Satara,” he said. Varkhedar added that she didn’t have any plans of penning down her experiences during the yatra. However, her friends insisted her to write about her ‘life-changing experiences’.

