DEO gets missive against its plan to fell 2,000 trees

The Aundh Vikas Mandal (AVM) has written to the Defence Estate Office (DEO) protesting its reported plan to cut 2,000 trees in Aundh area for staff quarters.

In the letter,AVM member,Girish Deshpande mentioned the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act,1975,which makes for better provision for trees in urban areas in the state by regulating their felling and planting of adequate number of new trees in those areas.

The Act applies to all Urban Local Bodies (ULB) coming under the MR&TP Act. The property falls in PMC/PCMC area. We are also informed that an RTI activists have an RTI reply from the cantonment board stating the applicability of the Act to cantonments .

Therefore,the High Court order on deforestation also applies to the Defence Estate department.

Hence,it would be surprising for the defence establishment to claim exemption from the provisions of the act, read the letter.

