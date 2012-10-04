Dena Bank launches Ozar branch

The Dena Bank Ozar branch was inaugurated by chairperson and director,Nupur Mitra on September 27. Field General Manager,R K Gupta ,Deputy General Manager,Vikramadityasingh Khichi ,Assistant General Manager,A D Patil,Ozar branch Manager,Ulhas Pawar were present on the occasion. The branch was the 61st branch for Pune region and the bank plans to open additional 5 new branches during this financial year. It has opened more than 1,414 branches across the country with a RBI approval for 100 new branches during the financial year 2011-12.

Incorporating new IT initiatives,the Bank has many offerings for its customers – mobile banking facility,ATM network,e-tax payment. Among other achievements,it has implemented Dena Garima,a core banking project in the branches and has brought all of them under the CBS network. The vision of the bank is to emerge as the most preferred bank of customer choice in its area of operations,by its reputation and performance, a statement issued by the bank read.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App