THE much awaited Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) engine service between Pune and Duand will commence from March 25 with the Railway Minister flagging off the train through video conferencing from Kolhapur where he’s participating in a function.

After being in pipeline for nearly half a decade, the work on electrification of the Pune-Daund section was completed in November 2016 after spending Rs 167 crore.

“We have received three rakes each of 10 coaches from the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai. The coaches are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities with a capacity of 1,081 passengers. It’s also equipped with GPS-based passenger information system. We are yet to decide on the frequency, one serviced every day may be extended till Baramati,” said Krishnath Patil, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager.

The DEMU service between Pune and Daund will prove beneficial to those residing in Daund, Patas, Kedgaon, Yawat, Uruli Devachi, Mundhwa, Hadapsar and Pune.

