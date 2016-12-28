Demonetisation: Left out, Left says don’t agree with Prime Minister’s resignation demand

Mamata and Rahul said at Tuesday’s press conference that a common minimum programme is in the works. (Source: File) Mamata and Rahul said at Tuesday’s press conference that a common minimum programme is in the works. (Source: File)

Even as West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation if the cash crisis does not ease after the 50-day deadline set by him, a demand which Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi half-heartedly endorsed, the Left parties on Tuesday said they do not agree with the demand for resignation.

Left leaders said they were neither consulted nor informed by the Congress about any plan to draw up a common minimum agenda for a joint opposition campaign against demonetisation, and the corruption charges against Modi. Mamata and Rahul said at Tuesday’s press conference that a common minimum programme is in the works.

Asked about the demand for the Prime Minister’s resignation, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury told The Indian Express: “Our position is that the Prime Minister had said that problems will be solved in 50 days. But far from being solved, problems have been compounded (now). And the misery of people has only worsened all across. He (Modi) has threatened that after 50 days are over, he is going to announce more measures.

“We will wait to see what these measures are. The 50-day deadline is an utter failure…. We will see what he is going to announce. If there is no relief for the people, we will move towards a big people’s action.”

Yechury said the Congress has not consulted the CPI(M) on putting together a common minimum agenda.

Senior CPI leader D Raja also said his party has not been informed about any common minimum agenda. “There was no prior consultation on the agenda of today’s meeting also,” he said. “In future also, there should be consultations. Common minimum programme cannot be one issue alone. There are several issues.”

Emphasising that the situation created by demonetisation has “in fact worsened”, Raja said, “Prime Minister Modi must take the responsibility…”