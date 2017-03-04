Demonetisation Effect in Pune: For the first time during Bhimthadi Jatra, stall owners to enter digital space

Bhimthadi Jatra is one of the city’s biggest cultural festivals Bhimthadi Jatra is one of the city’s biggest cultural festivals

IN THE wake of government’s demonetisation move, many are aiming to move towards a cashless economy.

At the Bhimthadi Jatra, which is one of the city’s biggest cultural festivals, a few stall owners have installed PayTM in order to ease the cash crunch and further business. Bhimthadi Jatra, which is now presenting its eleventh edition, provides a business platform for rural women and educates them in various skills to make them socio-economically empowered.

This year, for the first time, few stalls out of the 355 will greet you with a Paytm signboard. Pratima Kene from Rajgurunagar, who has been participating in the festival since its inception, said it’s the first time instead of banking only on cash transactions, she decided to introduce Paytm as well. “With the recent cash problem owing to demonetisation, Paytm makes it easier to do business. There a lot of people who don’t have change when they come to our stall so this is a good option,” she added.

It’s not just the young embracing the change but the old as well. Chaya Bansal from Belwandi works at the stall with her relative and with his help uses the Paytm mode of transaction. While there were some who were using Paytm since day one of the festival, Shilpa Relekar has decided to get it soon.

“Today when the people from Paytm came to tell us about it, I did not have the required documents, but I’ve decided to get them and install Paytm as a payment option,” said Relekar. Yet, there were a large number of stalls banking solely on cash transactions for payments including the Adivasi artistes and sellers. Since this year, for the first time traditional Adivasi artwork has been showcased.

According to Saee Pawar Negi, daughter of Sunanda Pawar and part of the organising committee, the process of transiting from simple cash payments to using Paytm will require time and training for women.

“The women are being trained to use swipe machines so they are becoming accustomed to using that, their confidence in Paytm is yet to build. At the venue, we have installed ATMs to ease the situation and facilitate cash transactions,” adds Pawar.