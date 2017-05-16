Delay in tabling PMC budget affects pre-monsoon works

Pre-monsoon work mainly includes cleaning storm water, sewage lines, natural drains, lifting debris alongside the road, fixing potholes and trimming branches of trees. (Express/Sandeep Daundkar) Pre-monsoon work mainly includes cleaning storm water, sewage lines, natural drains, lifting debris alongside the road, fixing potholes and trimming branches of trees. (Express/Sandeep Daundkar)

With three weeks to go for the official onset of monsoon season, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is facing an uphill task of finishing the pre-monsoon work within time. The pre-monsoon work mainly includes cleaning storm water, sewage lines, natural drains, lifting of debris alongside the road, getting rid of potholes and trimming branches of trees that could lead to accidents.

The civic administration appoints contractors for the task. Usually, the work begins way ahead of the season. However, this year, the work got delayed as the civic budget was tabled late due to PMC polls. The newly-elected BJP had tabled the budget on May 11 in the general body and it is yet to get the final nod. “It (pre-monsoon work) was an inevitable, not a deliberate delay. The work requires approval of the standing committee, as it’s a financial matter and also has a provision in the civic budget. So, there was a little delay in getting the work started,” said a civic official.

The PMC is aware that there was very less time to complete the pre-monsoon work, he said, adding that contractors have been asked to complete the work on war footing. Concretisation of work is going on the road connecting Mhatre bridge and Rajaram bridge, road connecting Parihar Chowk and Bremen chowk, Ganeshkind Road. Similarly, the redevelopment work of footpaths is being done at J M Road and Ganeshkhind Road. This has led to debris alongside the road, which affects the smooth flow of traffic.

“The ongoing construction of road and redevelopment of footpaths has also been speeded up, with directions to the contractors to finish the work before rainfall hits the city,” said an official of civic road department. Mayor Mukta Tilak reviewed the civic departments’ pre-monsoon work and directed the administration to ensure that residents face no inconvenience.

The process for setting up a disaster management cell during monsoon has also been started, so the civic administration can handle any untoward incident with immediate effect. The PMC garden department is yet to start the trimming of branches, which are in a dangerous state and can cause problem during monsoon. “The city received pre-monsoon showers and a thunderstorm uprooted some trees and broke their branches. We are clearing them and therefater would undertake the trimming of dangerous branches,” said PMC garden department officer.

