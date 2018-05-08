Declared brain dead on May 5: In death, 15-year-old boy saves 4 lives

A 15-year-old boy from near Ahmednagar, who met with an accident while riding his two-wheeler, was declared brain dead on May 5 at Sassoon General Hospital. On Monday, the boy’s organs — heart, liver and both kidneys — were donated, Dr Ajay Chandanwale, the dean of B J Medical College and Sassoon General hospital, said.

According to the hospital authorities, the boy lost his balance while riding his vehicle that led to the accident on May 3. He was taken to a private hospital but his condition worsened and he was shifted to Sassoon General Hospital.

After informing the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC), a kidney was donated to a 27-year-old woman at the hospital. The boy’s other kidney has been sent to Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital.

According to Aarti Gokhale, the central coordinator, ZTCC Pune, a team from Global Hospital, Chennai, flew in to harvest the heart and transplant it in a 36-year-old man suffering from cardiomyopathy.

The transplant was done in Chennai. The liver has been sent through a green corridor to Sahyadri hospital at Nashik, Gokhale said. According to Gokhale, it is the 25th case of organ donation from the city this year.

Gokhale added that this year, there have been 25 brain stem deaths in Pune region. Among the transplanted organs are 31 kidneys, 24 livers, four hearts, one kidney and pancreas, 36 corneas, two arms and skin from five brain stem death persons, Gokhale said.

