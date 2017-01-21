Declare assets amassed between polls, says SEC

In a step that would help voters understand the “wealth amassed” by a candidate within a fixed period, the State Election Commission (SEC) has made changes in its rules, on declaration of assets and liabilities, for candidates contesting municipal corporation polls.

Watch what else is making news

The SEC has asked candidates to declare the details of assets they owned during the last contested election, along with details of their existing assets. In 2004, the Supreme Court, while hearing a PIL, had given a judgment on necessary submission of affidavits by candidates along with their nomination forms. Subsequent changes were made by the court in 2015 on affidavits of candidates and accordingly, the Election Commission has made necessary changes in the format of affidavits to be submitted by candidates, said the SEC.

The affidavit will include a separate submission on details of assets and liabilities declared in previous elections. The candidate will have to mention the year s/he contested the last election, and whether it was for the Lok Sabha, assembly or civic body. The candidate will also have to mention the value of movable and immovable assets, as well as liabilities, declared in the last election.

These details would be in addition to the earlier practice of declaring information about the candidate’s educational qualification, profession, and liabilities, among other things.