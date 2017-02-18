Deccan Queen to depart from Platform No 5 of Pune Railway Station

Deccan Queen Deccan Queen

The Deccan Queen, which has remained a popular train helping passengers commute between Pune and Mumbai, will now depart from Platform No. 5 of Pune Railway Station instead of Platform No.1 as has been the practice for many years.

Railway officials said the decision to shift the departure platform was taken after the authorities decided to attach an additional coach to several trains that previously used to arrive at platform 1 including Jammutavi-Pune Jhelum Express, Howrah-Pune Azad Hind Express and Patna-Pune Patliputra Express.

“All these trains have now become 24 coach trains and will remain so until June 2017. Among the six platforms on Pune Railway Station, only Platform 1 has the capacity to host a 24-coach rake. The schedule of the Deccan Queen was going haywire in the morning hours when these trains arrive. Keeping this in mind, it has been decided to depart the Deccan Queen from Platform No. 5,” Pune Division PRO Manoj Jhanvar said.