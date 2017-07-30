Deccan Queen gets its dining car back

The dining car was introduced soon after the train became operational on June 1, 1930. The car provides comfortable seating arrangement for 32 passengers and is fitted with tastefully furnished, cushioned chairs. The dining car was introduced soon after the train became operational on June 1, 1930. The car provides comfortable seating arrangement for 32 passengers and is fitted with tastefully furnished, cushioned chairs.

A modified dining car with modern facilities and attractive interiors joined the Deccan Queen on Saturday, spreading cheer among loyal passengers of the popular train service between Pune and Mumbai. The dining car spent 28 days at the Matunga Yard Workshop of the Central Railway before returning to the tracks. The dining car, popularly known as ‘Restaurant on Wheels’, has a historic yet fresh look and comfortable sitting arrangement. Boards informing passengers about the rich history of the Queen and its dining car have also been installed.

“It’s a moment of joy for the passengers of Deccan Queen as the new and renovated dining car, which is the specialty of the train, has returned in a new avatar,” said Harsha Shah of Railway Pravasi Group.

The Deccan Queen is the only passenger service in the country to have a dining car. The car was introduced soon after the train became operational on June 1, 1930. The car provides comfortable seating arrangement for 32 passengers and is fitted with tastefully furnished, cushioned chairs. It also provides facilities such as a microwave oven, deep freezer and toaster. Railway officials said that all the old features of the dining car have been retained and some new ones have been added to keep up with the changing times.

In December 2014, railway authorities had replaced the dining car with a pantry coach, saying the car was away for maintenance. Loyal passengers of the train were in for some shocking news when the Central Railway authorities, while replying to an RTI application, ‘clarified’ that the dining car had been taken away permanently as it had “exhausted its life.”

This was followed by uproar among commuters who demanded it back, saying the dining car was part of the heritage and tradition of the Deccan Queen and it should not be replaced with an ordinary pantry car. They demanded that the railway either replace and restore the old car or manufacture a new one. Later, railway announced it would replace the pantry car with the dining car as “it is an emotional issue for the passengers of the Deccan Queen”.

