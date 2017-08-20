Deccan Queen cancelled today due to power block

Sinhagad Express, Pragati Express, Sahyadri Express, Hyderabad Express and Kolhapur-Mumbai Express will be routed via Karjat-Panvel-Thane on Sunday. (File) Sinhagad Express, Pragati Express, Sahyadri Express, Hyderabad Express and Kolhapur-Mumbai Express will be routed via Karjat-Panvel-Thane on Sunday. (File)

TRAIN traffic between Pune and Mumbai would be affected on Sunday morning due to a power block being operated by the Central Railway between Dombivli and Kalyan stations over the ongoing work of construction of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) there. Many trains including the Deccan Queen would be affected due to the power block.

An official statement issued by the Central Railway said while the Deccan Queen has been cancelled on Sunday, Sinhagad Express, Pragati Express, Sahyadri Express, Hyderabad Express and Kolhapur-Mumbai Express would be routed via Karjat-Panvel-Thane.

A statement went on to add that the block was being taken for launching of four girders in connection with construction of Road Over Bridge at Thakurli from 9.15 am to 12.45 pm. Suburban services would remain suspended between Kalyan and Dombivli stations from 9.10 am to 12.50 pm on Sunday.

Apart from the Deccan Queen, other trains that have been cancelled on Sunday are Panchvati Express and Godavari Express, official said. Nagour-CSMT Sevagram Express would be terminated at Nasik Road. It would depart from Nasik Road to Nagpur at 6.35 pm, official said.

Harsha Shah of Railway Pravasi Group said that such blocks were unavoidable while undertaking civil work. She said the work should have been planned in a better manner to minimise the inconvenience to passengers.

“Such blocks are planned months in advance. It is desirable that the railway administration announces them at least a month or fortnight prior so that passengers can plan their travel. In today’s case, they announced just two days prior and people who have booked tickets would suffer unnecessarily. They will have to buy fresh tickets for Pragati Express since the train doesn’t accept Deccan Queen tickets or monthly passes and brace for a tough journey as the capacity of Pragati is insufficient to accommodate the passengers of Deccan Queen,” said Shah.

