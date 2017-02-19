Deccan Gymkhana-Model Colony: MP’s son, deputy mayor and sitting corporators fight it out

(Left) Shirole and Algude (Left) Shirole and Algude

In the electoral fight at Panel No. 14 of the Pune Municipal Corporation, a lot will be at stake for leaders of prominent political parties, as three sitting corporators and the son of a city MP are pitted against each other.

The four-ward panel system has made the contest an interesting one.

In the general category in the panel, Congress has fielded deputy mayor Mukari Algude, NCP has fielded Standing Committee chairperson Balasaheb Bodke while Dattatraya alias Raju Pawar, who won the previous elections on a MNS ticket, is contesting on a Shiv Sena ticket this time. The BJP has fielded Siddarth Shirole, son of city MP Anil Shirole.

Interestingly, the offices of all political parties, as well as the PMC headquarters, fall within the jurisdiction of this electoral panel. For the BJP, this panel is particularly crucial as the city MP is a resident of the area. The BJP has put up four strong candidates in each of the seats: Swati Lokhande, sitting corporator Nilima Khade, Jyotsana Ekbote, wife of Progressive Education Society’s chairman Gajanan Ekbote, and Siddarth Shirole.

The panel has a mixed population comprising slums, gaothans, bungalows and housing societies. For local residents, the main civic issues are traffic woes and lack of parking space. While many corporate offices are located in the area, a large population comes here for work every day; many of them park their vehicles on the streets due to the lack of parking facilities.