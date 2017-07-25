Days after expiry of contract, stall continues to sell food at Pune Railway station platform

A non-cognisable offence has been registered against the vendor. (Express photo) A non-cognisable offence has been registered against the vendor. (Express photo)

Even as a scathing report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) called Railway food “unfit for consumption”, the administration at Pune Division of the Central Railways was caught napping when an activist caught a vendor selling food items at a platform although his contract expired two weeks ago. Incidentally, the stall being operated even after the expiry of the contract was on platform number one where offices of station managers as well as other staffers are located.

On Monday morning, railway activist Harsha Shah got hold of one of the staffers working with VMT Caterers and reported him to the authorities and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), following which a non-cognisable offence was registered against the vendor under section 144 (A) of the Railway Act.

RPF has booked Ashish Kumar Gupta (19), a vendor working for VMT Caterers, for unauthorised vending of food at the railway platform.

As per Shah, the contract with VMT expired on July 6. The contract is for sale of packaged food such as biscuits, chips, packaged cold drinks and water. However, violating the contract, the vendor sold prepared items such as vada pao, pulao, pakoda and kachori during the contract term. Although the contract expired 18 days ago, the vendor was still operating from the station.

“I caught this vendor wearing the uniform provided by VMT Caterers and took him to the office of Station Manager. They told me that they had nothing to do with him and it was RPF’s job to act against ‘unauthorised vendors’. I had to then go to the RPF chowky and report the person there,” said Shah adding that because of such unauthorised vendors the food quality at railways have taken a plunge.

“It’s the job of the railway administration and the RPF to contain such illegal food sellers who endanger the health of passengers. When they fail or turn a blind eye, common citizens like me have to do the needful,” said Shah.

When contacted, RPF said that the policemen are not aware about the tenure of the contract and its nature. “It’s the job of the commercial department to keep vigil. When they need help from the RPF, we provide them,” said inspector Suhas Kamble.

When asked how the illegal vendors were operating under the nose of the railway administration, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) Krishnath Patil said, “There’s no question of anyone operating after the expiry of the contract. However, it’s possible that the staffers of the vendor were selling things by wearing his uniform without the knowledge of the contractors. We have a system in place and don’t allow such illegal things. The one who was caught has been booked.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App