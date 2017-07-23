Days after ‘clean chit’, dispensing unit sealed at Pune petrol pump

Police sources said they have seized pulsar, an electronic card, from one of the petrol dispensing units Police sources said they have seized pulsar, an electronic card, from one of the petrol dispensing units

Two days after the Pune unit of the Petrol Dealers’ Association gave a “clean cheat” to all 550 petrol pumps in the district, the Thane Police raised doubts about the functioning of the Chandannagar petrol pump, located on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road. The police sealed one of the three petrol dispensing machines, which was allegedly being used to shortchange customers, at the petrol pump.

Police sources said they have seized pulsar, an electronic card, from one of the petrol dispensing units and it has been sent for lab testing. “We suspect there is something wrong with the functioning of one dispensing unit… we have sealed it and sent the suspicious part for lab testing. Once the lab report comes, suitable action will be taken in the matter.”

The petrol pump’s owner, A B D’Mello, said officials of the Weights and Measures Department were supposed to re-seal the dispensing unit, but they had not done it yet. “The Petrol Dealers’ Association has asked the department to do it as soon as possible,” said D’Mello.

On the police action, he said, “The Crime Branch officials came to the petrol pump at 10.30 am and conducted checks till about 2.30 pm. The police did not seal our petrol pump. We never do anything wrong… but they did break the seals of the ‘pulsars’ of the petrol dispensing units, due to which we had to stop our operations. The police told the inspector of the Weights and Measures Department, who had accompanied them, to re-seal the pulsars. But he had to go with the police tea, to conduct checks at another petrol pump… so, he could not do it immediately. We informed the Petrol Dealers Association. Police left after handing over the copy panchanama to us”.

Ali Daruwalla, spokesperson of the Petrol Dealers Association, condemned the action and said there was nothing wrong in the functioning of the petrol pump. “The oil company officer, who was present during the inspection by the Thane Police, has confirmed that there was no deviation… observed at the petrol pump. Despite this, the police… went ahead and stopped sale at the petrol pump,” he said.

Claiming this was “high-handedness” by police, Daruwalla said, “All the associations in Pune and Maharashtra will take a united stand to protest against the injustice being meted out to petrol pumps”.

Subrat Rath, regional manager of the Indian Oil Company, said, “It is true that one of the dispensing units at the petrol pumps has been sealed… by the police because they suspect something… once the lab report comes, we will get to know whether there is anything wrong in the functioning of the petrol pump…”. He added, “The Crime Branch has allowed the petrol pump to restart two other dispensing units…”.

The story so far

Earlier this month, the Thane Police had conducted checks at petrol pumps in Dapodi, Sangvi and other parts of Pune city. The checks were in connection with a scam in which several petrol pumps in the country were found using remote control-linked electronic chips in their fuel dispensing machines to cheat consumers by providing them less fuel than what they had been charged for.

In May, the Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh, along with the Crime Branch of Thane Police, had arrested Avinash Manohar Naik, a resident of Chinchwad, and Vivek Harishchandra Shetye, a resident of Dombivali East, in connection with the scam. The STF had earlier arrested 28 persons in the case, registered at the Para police station in Lucknow, under sections 267, 420, 472, 473, 484, 485, 468, 471 of the IPC.

According to police, Vivek was allegedly involved in manufacturing the electronic chips and installation of the software, while Naik was allegedly involved in assembling and supplying the remotes used for tampering the fuel dispensing units at the petrol pumps.

After special permission was granted by Maharashtra DGP Satish Mathur, the Crime Branch of Thane Police started raiding petrol pumps across the state, and action was taken against nearly 100 petrol pumps. Police teams arrested three persons from Pune, Nagpur and Navi Mumbai. Police are also investigating technicians of six major firms that supply fuel dispensers to petrol pumps across the country.

