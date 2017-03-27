Day temp crosses 40 degrees Celsius in state, Pune can expect light rain mid week: IMD

MAHARASHTRA SEEMS to be facing the brunt of continued heatwave conditions prevailing in central and north India, particularly in Madhya Pradesh, with the mercury soaring to 40 degrees Celsius over most cities in the state.

Bhira in Konkan, which recorded 43 degrees on Sunday, remained the warmest city in the country. Officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have warned that day temperatures may soar further by another 2 to 3 degree Celsius in the coming days.

Pune too has been experiencing hot and extremely humid days, making it one of the warmest March in the recent years. The city was warmer by three degree on the day, as the day temperature recorded was 38.8 degrees Celsius, the hottest so far in this season.

“As the winds blowing from Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, which are reeling under heatwave conditions, there is spike in day temperatures over most parts of Maharashtra,” said a senior meteorologist at IMD, Pune.

However, Puneites can hope for some respite during mid week, with the met office expecting light rains and thunderstorm activity. “ It may be an isolated event , but that might not be largely change the temperature,” said the official. Ten of the eleven stations in Vidarbha reported day temperatures slightly over 40 degrees on the day.

