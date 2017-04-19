Day-long water cut in parts of city on Thursday

Representational Image Representational Image

SEVERAL PARTS of the city will face a day-long water cut on Thursday, as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) carries out repair and maintenance work at various pumping stations.

According to a statement released by the PMC, the civic administration would undertake maintenance and repair work at water pumping stations at Parvati, Vadgaon Budhruk, Cantonment, SNDT and Holkar Bridge. So, the areas coming under the jurisdiction on these stations would be affected by the repair work.

Areas under Parvati Water Works include — Dattawadi, Rajendranagar, Lokmanyanagar, Deccan, Shivajinagar, Swargate, Parvati darshan, Mukundnagar, Parvatigaon, Sahakarnagar, Satara road, Padmavati, Bibewadi, Taljai, Katraj, Dhankawadi, Indirangar, Karve Road, SNDT, Erandwane, Kothrud, Dahanukar Colony, Karvenagar, Law College Road, Mithanagar, Shivnerinagar, Bhagodyanagar, Dnyaneshwarnagar, Saibabanagar, Kondwa Khurd, along with all the refilling stations.

Hingane, Anandnagar, Vadgaon, Dhayari, Ambegaon, Dattanagar, Dhankawadi, Katraj, Bharati Vidyapeeth, Kondhwa Budhruk get water from Vadgaon Water Works.Under SNDT come, Warje and Chaturshingi Pumping station would also not get water. The area includes Pashan, Aundh, Bopodi, Khadki, Chatushingi, Gokhalenagar, Janwadi, Range Hills, Bavdhan, Baner, Chandni Chowk, Rambaug Colony, Bhusari Colony, Dhananjay Society, Eklavya College, Mahatma Society, Guru Ganeshnagar, Pune University, Warje, Ramnagar, Ahiregaon, Popularnagar, Atulnagar, Shahu Colony, Aundh, Sus, Sutarwadi, Bhugaon Road.

The area under Pune Cantonment includes Camp, Pune station, Mula Road, Koregaon Park, Tadiwala Road, Race Course, Wanowrie, Kondhwa, Hadapsar, Mohammadwadi, Kalepadal, Mudhwa, Yerawada, Vishrantwadi, Nagar Road, Kalyaninagar, Vadgaonsheri, Chandannagar, Kharadi, Solapur Road, Gondhalenagar and Satavwadi.

Under New Holkar pumping station, Vidyanagar, Tingrenagar, Kalas, Dhanori, Lohegaon, Vishrantwadi, Vimannagar and Nagar Road will be affected.

