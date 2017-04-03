Day after man kills self, wife, in-laws booked

A day after a 29-year-old man, working for a private company, committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling, the police have booked his wife and in-laws for abetting the suicide by mentally torturing him.

As per the information given by the Pimpri police, Apoorvajeet Mitra, a resident of Pimpri, committed suicide at his home in the early hours of Friday. Based on a complaint filed by his father, the police have booked Mitra’s wife, her parents and another family member under Section 306 (Abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Assistant Inspector Digambar Suryavanshi of Pimpri police station said, “Mitra got married over two years ago. The father’s complaint says that his in-laws used to harass him, by repeatedly asking him for expenses of marriage. He was also not allowed to meet their baby. The in-laws had also filed a case against Mitra in the court. The father has alleged that his son committed suicide because of the mental torture. Accordingly, an FIR was filed on Saturday.”

API Suryavanshi said no arrests were made in the case yet.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now