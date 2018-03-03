Darwin’s theory is correct, it’s based on scientific observations, says top cosmologist

Cosmologist Jayant Narlikar (second from left) at the Pune Science Film Festival on Friday. (Express photo) Cosmologist Jayant Narlikar (second from left) at the Pune Science Film Festival on Friday. (Express photo)

Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution is based “completely on several scientific observations and there is no reason to believe that it is incorrect”, said eminent cosmologist Jayant Narlikar at the second edition of the Pune Science Film Festival on Friday.

He was responding to a question about the comments made by Minister of State for Human Resource Development (HRD) Satyapal Singh, who had said Darwin’s theory was “scientifically wrong” and suggested that it needed to be changed in school and college curriculum across the country.

The festival, at the National Film Archive of India, will feature popular science fiction films, documentaries and interactive talks with scientists.

Narlikar, who was speaking on ‘Science Fictions’, said, “Darwin’s theory on evolution is right and it has shown how life migrated and thrived whenever there favourable environment was available. But the theory does not explain how life first emerged on Earth, and in some sense, it is incomplete… as many questions still remain unanswered”.

Narlikar, who won the Sahitya Academy Award in 2014 for his autobiography — Chaar Nagaratle Majhe Vishwa — is also popular for his science fiction novels and short stories in English, Marathi and Hindi.

He said his journey as a writer began soon after he returned to India in 1962 after completing his studies at the Cambridge University. His first attempt at literature turned into an entry for the Marathi Sahitya Parishad’s short story competition on science. “Once, I was attending a scientific talk organised by the Parishad but found it too boring. So, as I sat there, I started penning down all my thoughts… but the problem was the Parishad officials knew me and were familiar with my handwriting. So, I decided to submit a copy rewritten by my wife, under the pseudo name of Narayan Vinayak Jagtap… I also provided a fake address. Winning the first prize in the competition gave me confidence and I continued writing,” he said.

When asked how a busy researcher like him managed to find time to write science fiction, Narlikar said his frequent travels gave him time for himself.

“I would always carry writing material and took to writing whenever I found time amid my travels… one has to find time from one’s schedule and make the utmost use of it,” he said.

To popularise science writing, Narlikar also had an idea for other writers. “Literary writers may not know or understand everything about science, but they can interact with scientists and attempt to write on science. That will greatly help improve the standards of science writing in India.”

The senior scientist is currently planning a sequel for his famous novel Preshit, where he will explore the idea of extra-terrestrial beings landing on Earth and becoming friends with humans. “… What will happen to these outsiders when they arrive here in large numbers? Will they colonise us… ,” he wondered.

‘Only science and facts can fight superstitions’

Science, and the reasoning it offers, are the only things capable of tackling superstition in India, said senior space scientist E V Chitnis at the inaugural session of the Pune Science Film Festival.

“Superstitions are powerful… they maintain a certain level of fear among people. It is only through science and its facts that people can be dissuaded from following superstitions. This does not mean that superstitions will get completely wiped out, as newer superstitions keep emerging regularly,” said the 92-year-old Chitnis.

The veteran scientist, who has served as the director of ISRO’s Space Applications Centre, also reminiscenced about the support extended by leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. “Not all missions or experiments of the ISRO were successful in the very first attempt. But what worked in favour of the scientists is that they enjoyed full freedom, to keep on working till they were successful,” said Chitnis.

His word of advice to parents? They should allow children to choose their own paths. “India has a lot of talent… I urge parents to let children explore their own paths and award them the freedom to make mistakes,” he said.

Chitnis also told the students, “Tomorrow, when you become a recruiter, do not favour anybody on the grounds of religion, caste or creed, but choose them on the basis of the candidate’s talent and potential.”

When asked if ISRO, today, had reached the heights that visionaries like him had dreamed of, Chitnis joked, “… I feel proud that today, ISRO has more satellites than motor vehicles.”

