Dapodi bridge nears completion, one arm likely to be opened for traffic in early June

THE HARRIS bridge at Dapodi on Pune-Mumbai Highway, which witnesses heavy traffic most of the day, is soon likely to offer some breather for motorists with the additional bridge work nearing completion. The work started 15 months ago.

One arm of the bridge — from Pimpri to Pune — is slated to be thrown open to the public in the first week of June while the second arm — from Pune to Pimpri — is likely to be opened for traffic in July or August.

Confirming the development, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) joint city engineer Rajan Patil said they expected the bridge work from Pimpri side to be completed by the month-end, after which, the bridge would be thrown open to the traffic in the first week of June. “The work is going at a brisk pace and we expect one arm of the bridge to be ready by the end of this month. We are confident of opening the first arm by the first week of June,” he said. The additional bridge is being constructed at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

However, the second arm of the bridge is the major hurdle for the PCMC as the slum encroachments are still being removed by the PMC. “The encroachments are delaying work on the second arm of the bridge,” said Patil.

Besides the slums, there is another problem at Bopodi Chowk, where the road-widening work has remained stuck due to the presence of a few structures. PCMC officials said only after the structures are removed by the PMC that the road will be widened. Once the project is completed, there will be an easy passage for the vehicles coming from Pimpri-Chinchwad and heading towards Khadki, Yerawada and beyond.

The construction of the parallel bridge on the Mula river was undertaken by the PCMC in view of the massive traffic jam witnessed during the morning and evening hours in Bopodi-Dapodi stretch of the Pune-Mumbai Highway. There is some respite from the congested traffic only during the afternoon hours. In the evening, between 4.30 and 10 pm, traffic virtually crawls or on many occasions remain stuck for a long period of time. “During monsoon, the situation is worse. It usually takes one or two hours to travel 6-8 km,” said Dinesh Joshi, a resident of Nehrunagar.

Joshi said the additional bridge alone could not solve the problem. “PCMC and PMC need to remove the encroachments at Bopodi Chowk and widen the chowk. It will ensure seamless movement of traffic coming from Pimpri and Bhosari and heading towards Dr Ambedkar Road in Khadki,” he said.

