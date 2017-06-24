Dacoits rob Jammu businessman, gang of seven arrested

In a swift action, the Pune Rural police arrested a gang of seven people within three hours of them robbing a businessman from Jammu on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday. Police identified the accused as Pradip Mandalik (22), Avinash Khandagale (23), Kailash Chandane (23), Santosh Ghune (23), Sandip Bhalerao (27), Sachin Kamble (20) and Balkrishna Mandalik (25), all from Ahmednagar district.

The complainant Kamalsingh (36), from Nagrota in Jammu, was going to Pune in a car with his family when he stopped at Urse around 1.30 am as he was feeling sleepy. Police said while the complainant was washing his face, the seven accused reached the spot and pointed sharp weapons at him, they robbed his gold chain and wrist watch and fled.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App