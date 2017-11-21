Dabholkar outfit backs controversial films- Padmavati, S. Durga

A group protests against film Padmavati, at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Monday. Ganesh Shirsekar A group protests against film Padmavati, at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Monday. Ganesh Shirsekar

The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS), formed by slain rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar, has come out in support of the movies — Padmavati, S. Durga, Nude and Dashkriya — which are facing opposition from different sections of the society. In a press conference organised on Monday, Avinash Patil, state executive president of MANS, said they would be launching a campaign on social media to appeal to the people to watch these movies to promote the freedom of expression.

“Everyone has a right to question in democracy. So, we welcome the debate about the controversies about the movies Padmavati, S. Durga, Nude and Dashkriya. But we believe that the freedom of expression of art is important and it cannot be oppressed. So, MANS will run a campaign on social media, asking the people to watch these films. We also plan to organise interactive public programmes where artists associated with these films will be invited for sharing their views…..We have our reservations about a play on Nathuram Godse, the man who killed Mahatma Gandhi. People watch this play and some of them even clap for Nathuram Godse. Such a play is allowed because of freedom of expression of art.

The same freedom of expression is applied for the movies Padmavati, S. Durga, Nude and Dashkriya. Those who have any objections to these movies can protest in democratic manner. But the way some individuals and groups are showing threats and inciting violence is objectionable and the government should take legal action against it,” Patil said.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Padmavati has been facing opposition from Rajput groups and other organisations, who claim that the film has shown Rani Padmini in a bad light. Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Malayalam movie S. Durga and Ravi Jadhav’s Marathi film Nude were dropped from the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2017, which began in Goa on Monday. Dashkriya, a Marathi movie by Sandeep Patil, has faced opposition from Akhil Bhartiya Brahman Mahasangh. MANS activists said, “S. Durga talks about the sensitive issue of exploitation of women. Dashkriya raises objections about the harassment done by the Brahmanical system.”

“We are not against questioning the films or doing analysis of the movies. But we are against those who are trying to act as a parallel censor board. Once the censor board approves the film, then hooliganism by anybody against it should not be allowed. It is important that artists should come together to raise their voices in favour of the freedom of expression. Else, certain sections of society would always curb art, claiming that their sentiments are hurt,” said Milind Deshmukh, state secretary of MANS.

Meanwhile, Avinash Patil said there was no progress in the investigation into the murder of Dr Narendra Dabholkar. “Five agencies, including the Maharashtra ATS, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Special Investigation Team (SIT), Kolhapur and Karnataka police’s CID are investigating the murders of Dr Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, M M Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh. But the killers have not yet been traced,” he said.

To condemn the killings and demand arrests of the killers, MANS activists Monday gathered at the V R Shinde bridge where two persons had shot dead Dabholkar on August 20, 2013. Dibjyoti Saikia, anti-superstition activist from Assam, also joined the protests.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App