Dabholkar murder: ‘Tawde’s arrest proves involvement of religious fanatics’

Narendra Dabholkar. (Source: File) Narendra Dabholkar. (Source: File)

The CBI’s arrest of Sanatan Sanstha seeker Dr Virendra Tawde in the murder case of anti-superstition activist Dr Narendra Dabholkar was one of the most important detections this year. Dabholkar was murdered on August 20, 2013 and the Crime Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Tawde on June 10, 2016. The chargesheet, filed against him on September 8, mentioned “long-standing enmity/ hatred” between Dabholkar and his Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) with Sanatan Sanstha as motive behind the murder.

CBI had named Tawade, along with Sanatan seekers Vinay Pawar — missing since 2009, Sarang Akolkar — absconding in October 2009 Goa blast case, as prime suspects. CBI had claimed that Akolkar and Pawar had fatally shot Dabholkar on the bridge near Omkareshwar Temple and fled the spot.

While the CBI is yet to arrest the wanted accused, Dabholkar’s family and MANS activists are looking at Tawde’s arrest as a positive development and had said that his arrest vindicated their claims that “religious fanatics” were involved in the murder.

In its chargesheet, CBI had given details of the alleged email conversation between Tawde and Akolkar, against whom a red-corner notice was issued by the Interpol in July 2012. A statement given by Hindutva activist Sanjay Sadvilkar from Kolhapur had helped the CBI in its investigation.

CBI had claimed that even after Akolkar went absconding, Tawade’s association with him continued. CBI further mentioned that Tawde and Akolkar had a meeting with Sadvilkar in 2013. Tawde allegedly wanted to manufacture weapons with his help. “Akolkar had, for this purpose, brought samples of high-quality a country-made pistol and revolver,” it had stated.

Sanatan Sanstha called Sadvilkar a “bogus” witness. “An email, dated April 20, 2009, from Sarang Akolkar to Tawde mentioned about the availability of country-made arms (Deshi banavatiche sahitya) in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. It had also mentioned availability of foreign-made arms (Pardeshi sahitya) in Assam. They had used coded language in the conversation. The email also mentioned raising of army of 15,000 persons for procurement of firearms (Sahitya), even theft could be committed, in case of need,” the chargesheet stated.

Meanwhile, in August 2016, a special investigation team (SIT) arrested Tawde for the murder of communist leader Govind Pansare, who was shot at when he was out for a morning walk with his wife Uma in February 2015.

SIT had also named Tawde as the prime accused and Sanatan Sanstha members Akolkar, Pawar and Rudra Patil as wanted accused in the case.