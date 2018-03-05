‘Cycle-sharing scheme has helped me exercise or pedal anytime of the day’

The cycles are popular among youngsters who use them for short trips, exercising as well as out of novelty. Mohin Sawant The cycles are popular among youngsters who use them for short trips, exercising as well as out of novelty. Mohin Sawant

Poorav Kumar, an IT professional living in Pimple Saudagar, would shell out thousands of rupees annually to keep himself fit but find it hard to hit the gym everyday. But paucity of time to go to the gym began affecting his fitness and that was when the share-a-cycle scheme came as a boon.

Nearly three months after its launch in various parts of Pune, the city that is slowly but steadily regaining its past glory and tag of “the city of cycles”, more riders are now seen switching to this green mode of transport. Though cycle-sharing has also grown popular among students at Savitribai Phule Pune University, College of Agriculture and Khadki Cantonment limits, the baton for this task was first taken collectively by 20 residential societies in Pimple Saudagar suburbs of Pimpri-Chinchwad, who first introduced 100 cycles for the local residents of the area.

Today, the area has 145 cycles available across 40 pedal stations for Rs 20 per hour. What has worked in favour of both the scheme initiators and the users is its user-friendly approach and easy availability round-the-clock at affordable rent rates. “I could not go to the gym everyday as I work in various shifts. This hampered my fitness regime severely. But this cycle sharing has helped me exercise or pedal anytime of the day, giving me more flexibility,” said Kumar, among hundreds of new riders to have joined the bandwagon of cyclists in the twin-town.

Cycle-sharing has been a welcome move and the response has been overwhelming, said Santosh Maskar, chairman of Roseland Society, which has 15 to 20 cycles parked right outside its gates.

“The scheme has been popular and more residents, who would earlier be taking morning or evening walks, are now seen riding cycles instead,” said Maskar. A similar story was narrated by Diksha Pradhan, a young mother to a three-month-old girl. “Since I cannot stay away from the baby for long, I started borrowing the cycle everyday and pedal for about half an hour within my society premise,” she said.

