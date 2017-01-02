‘Cultural hub Pune lacks infrastructure like NCPA, India Habitat Centre’

Pune’s cultural scene is rich and vibrant with multifarious activities in different art media — be it vocal music, instrumental music, theatre, dance, or visual arts like sculpture and painting. Every artist, therefore, realises and acknowledges immense significance of Pune on the national cultural scene. Everyone raves about the audiences here, and wants to present their art before the Pune audience to get the correct assessment and evaluation.

Despite such exuberant atmosphere, it is a pity that Pune does not have even a single art complex of international standard — such as NCPA (Mumbai), Bharat Bhavan (Bhopal), India Habitat Centre (Delhi), or Kala Academy (Goa) — that offers all encompassing aesthetic space for the artists to interact, exchange, and correlate to each other’s art form. For Pune artists, lack of such comprehensive space sometimes can result in a compromise of sorts, while presenting one’s productions. To cite an example, to celebrate the silver jubilee of my institute – Nadroop — I dreamt of presenting a choreography titled “Kathak Infinite”. Kathak, being a Mehfil solo dance, was always conceived and performed for a small cozy audience in a compact theater.

During my visits to the West, I had experienced the grandeur of presenting a hundred to two hundred dancers together. I always wondered whether Kathak would withstand this challenge of assimilating different presentation aesthetics. whether Kathak could incorporate 100 dancers at a time, while maintaining its core nuances and subtleties. The answer inevitably always was ‘Yes’… I decided to take up the challenge, and was hunting for a venue. I had to reduce the number of dancers, not due to the lack of proficiency of dancers but because there was and is no venue which would accommodate that number of dancers. For, in a dance presentation, the empty passive space is equally important to balance the vibrant active space for fulfilling aesthetic purpose.

In today’s global world, Pune really needs a space, which can qualify to international standards. The interdisciplinary work is difficult to conceive and even more difficult to present for want of a comprehensive space.

Today, all the art forms are coming closer because of the concept of fusion. The terms like ‘interdisciplinary’, ‘cross over’, ‘multimedia’ are coming to the forefront of art scenario. If the next generation artists can get such a space in Pune, the city could easily be the top name on international cultural scene. We need an equipped theatre and a centre with modern infrastructure to compete with the world-class productions. To enhance the creative capabilities of Pune artists, the government, business houses, corporate, civic body and the society has to support this vitally important cause.

We all are very proud of the rich heritage and culture of our country. We need to support and boost these art forms by providing them with modern equipment, aesthetically potent atmosphere to establish Indian art and culture on the international scene. India is the only country that can boast of eight classical dance styles and two totally different music systems. The entire West just can claim ballet as the classical dance and the modern dance. Dance and music are our living intangible heritage. To protect, to preserve, to advance and lastly to make it relevant to the contemporary world, we have to create a complex, where there can be brainstorming in the realms of different art forms and technical people. For example, the graphic art has to touch a dancer’s heart in terms of design, and the vibrancy of the dance must bring ripples to a graphic design.

We need a designated space, which will enable the artist to experiment regarding the presentation, the technique, the form and the aesthetics. We also need to have an amphitheatre, which will allow the changes of intrinsic nature, in its presentation format, depending on the space. I could enlist a few more spaces like Proscenium Theater, a movie theater for short films, an art gallery and so on and so forth. And of course, there is a lot more conceivable, if all artists from all spheres come together for a true ‘Brainstorming.’

‘Inshallah’