Criminal goes on rampage after Pune residents refuse to call him ‘bhai’

Raj Shaikh, a history-sheeter, allegedly went on a rampage and damaged private vehicles at Indira Nagar on Wednesday night after local residents refused to address him as ‘bhai’.

While Shaikh managed to get away after the incident, local residents nabbed three of his aides, beat them up and handed them over to police. An offence has been lodged against Shaikh at the Kondhwa police station and police are looking for him. His three aides — identified as Feroz Dildar Pathan alias Munna (32), Imran Irshad Jamadar (28) and Sharad Raosaheb Ahire (20) — have been arrested.

Police said Shaikh, a resident of Indira Nagar, had earlier been booked in criminal cases pertaining to cheating and rioting. He had asked local residents to address him as ‘bhai’ (gang leader), but they had refused to do so. Angered by their refusal, Shaikh and his aides allegedly damaged private vehicles parked on Handewadi Road, including three school buses, two cars and an auto-rickshaw.

On Thursday, the arrested accused were produced before a magistrate’s court, which remanded them to police custody for two days.

