Cracks surface in Pimpri BJP, leaders train guns at each other

Less than a year after the BJP came to power in Pimpri-Chinchwad, different camps led by key leaders seem to be forming in the party. The party-led Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) administration recently came under the lens when BJP MP Amar Sable sought Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s intervention in the “corruption in allotment of road development projects worth Rs 425 crore” and sought an investigation. Sources said the development has caused fissures and anger in the party rank and file.

Just after it came to power in the February 2017 civic elections, securing an unprecedented mandate, the BJP witnessed a tug of war between MLAs Laxman Jagtap and Mahesh Landge. Eventually, the matter was sorted after the CM’s office intervened.

Soon after, sources claimed disagreements surfaced between Jagtap and Sable after Sable’s aide Babu Nair was elected as co-opted corporator in PCMC with the CM’s nod. “This, despite Jagtap going all out trying to get the nomination for his close aide Sarang Kamtekar. Later, Jagtap removed Nair and another Sable aide, Mauli Thorat, from the post of general secretary,” they added.

Now, Sable has approached the Chief Minister alleging “corruption” in the allotment of road contracts worth Rs 425 crore by Standing Committee Chairperson Seema Savale and PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar. Recently, Shiv Sena MPs Shrirang Barne and Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil had also sought investigation into the same matter. Both had alleged that there was a Rs 90-crore scam in the project.

Sable claimed that the BJP has come to power on the promise of transparency and honesty, but, currently, the “party seems to be veering away from the avowed path”. “I have pointed out to the CM that there is suspicion of corruption in the road contracts and therefore an investigation should be done in the matter,” Sable told Pune Newsline on Sunday. He added that the CM’s office has conveyed to him that municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar has been asked to file a report in this regard.

Hardikar said he has already submitted a report to the CM’s office and clarified every point, especially how the PCMC has been able to save a staggering Rs 31 crore while alloting the road development projects. “We have clarified that there is no substance in the allegations that we accepted a proposal higher than the estimated cost…In fact, we have accepted proposals much below the estimated cost of the projects, thereby saving crores for the PCMC,” he said.

Without naming Sable, Savale said, “I took charge of the Standing Committee with the promise of ushering in transparency and honesty, which has never been the hallmark of this committee. I have lived up to my words. There is not even an iota of truth in the allegations. The civic chief has already clarified that we have been able to save Rs 31 crore. Instead of patting BJP and PCMC administration, certain BJP leaders are tarnishing the party’s image…” A few of the leaders said Sable was eyeing to contest from Pimpri constituency in the next election and was therefore trying to remain in the public eye.

Meanwhile, Landge has come out in support of Savale and the PCMC administration in their “endeavour to develop the newly-merged villages”. “False allegations are being levied to garner publicity…I stand by the Standing Committee for trying to develop the recently merged villages,” he said.

